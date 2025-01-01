$35,450+ GST
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Black, Leather-Trimmed 40/Console/40 Front Seat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS449A
- Mileage 133,979 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEEERING WHEEL, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, MAX TRAILER TOW PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 3, BLIS. The 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 502A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine is a highly capable and well-equipped full-size pickup truck that combines performance, luxury, and advanced features. The Lariat trim is positioned as a premium option within the F-150 lineup, offering a blend of comfort and functionality. The 502A package enhances this model with additional upscale features, including upgraded interior materials, advanced technology, and convenience options such as premium audio systems, leather upholstery, and advanced driver-assistance systems. Under the hood, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine delivers impressive power and torque, producing around 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, which provides strong towing capacity and robust acceleration while maintaining relatively good fuel efficiency. This engine is known for its twin-turbocharging technology, which helps deliver a smooth and responsive driving experience. The 2018 F-150 Lariat with these specifications is also equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, offering seamless shifting and improved fuel economy. Overall, this model is an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile truck capable of handling heavy-duty tasks with a touch of luxury and modern technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
