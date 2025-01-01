$49,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR449A
- Mileage 246,170 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 6 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(618a), CHROME PKG, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG, NAVIGATION, TAILGATE STEP, SONY AUDIO, SYNC 3, UPFITTER SWITCHES. The 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel engine and the Lariat Chrome Package showcases the perfect blend of power, luxury, and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. The capable 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine generates an impressive 450 horsepower and a staggering 935 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful options in its class, ideal for towing and hauling heavy loads. This robust engine, in combination with Ford's advanced TorqShift transmission, allows the F-350 to achieve exceptional towing capabilities, making it perfect for both work and recreation. The Lariat trim adds a level of refinement with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and an expansive infotainment system featuring Fords SYNC 3, which provides seamless connectivity and navigation. The Lariat Chrome Package further elevates the F-350s exterior with chrome details on the grille, bumpers, and mirror caps, giving it a sophisticated, polished appearance. Additionally, the truck is equipped with advanced safety features such as a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist, which enhance both safety and driving comfort. With its powerful diesel performance, luxurious interior, and striking chrome accents, the 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat stands out as a formidable choice for those seeking a heavy-duty truck that doesnt compromise on style or capability.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
