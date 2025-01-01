Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 6 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(618a), CHROME PKG, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG, NAVIGATION, TAILGATE STEP, SONY AUDIO, SYNC 3, UPFITTER SWITCHES. The 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel engine and the Lariat Chrome Package showcases the perfect blend of power, luxury, and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. The capable 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine generates an impressive 450 horsepower and a staggering 935 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful options in its class, ideal for towing and hauling heavy loads. This robust engine, in combination with Fords advanced TorqShift transmission, allows the F-350 to achieve exceptional towing capabilities, making it perfect for both work and recreation. The Lariat trim adds a level of refinement with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and an expansive infotainment system featuring Fords SYNC 3, which provides seamless connectivity and navigation. The Lariat Chrome Package further elevates the F-350s exterior with chrome details on the grille, bumpers, and mirror caps, giving it a sophisticated, polished appearance. Additionally, the truck is equipped with advanced safety features such as a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist, which enhance both safety and driving comfort. With its powerful diesel performance, luxurious interior, and striking chrome accents, the 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat stands out as a formidable choice for those seeking a heavy-duty truck that doesnt compromise on style or capability.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included

2018 Ford F-350

246,170 KM

Details Description

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12305294

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
246,170KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT7JEB77529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR449A
  • Mileage 246,170 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 6 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(618a), CHROME PKG, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG, NAVIGATION, TAILGATE STEP, SONY AUDIO, SYNC 3, UPFITTER SWITCHES. The 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel engine and the Lariat Chrome Package showcases the perfect blend of power, luxury, and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. The capable 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine generates an impressive 450 horsepower and a staggering 935 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful options in its class, ideal for towing and hauling heavy loads. This robust engine, in combination with Ford's advanced TorqShift transmission, allows the F-350 to achieve exceptional towing capabilities, making it perfect for both work and recreation. The Lariat trim adds a level of refinement with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and an expansive infotainment system featuring Fords SYNC 3, which provides seamless connectivity and navigation. The Lariat Chrome Package further elevates the F-350s exterior with chrome details on the grille, bumpers, and mirror caps, giving it a sophisticated, polished appearance. Additionally, the truck is equipped with advanced safety features such as a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist, which enhance both safety and driving comfort. With its powerful diesel performance, luxurious interior, and striking chrome accents, the 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat stands out as a formidable choice for those seeking a heavy-duty truck that doesnt compromise on style or capability.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 246,170 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 94,391 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 139,111 KM $43,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-350