$25,889+ GST
2018 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$25,889
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 37,881 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!2.3 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 10 SPEED AUTO, ECOBOOST PERFORMANCE PKG, EBONY CLOTH INTERIOR, SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEM, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, 19 PAINTED ALUM WHEELS The 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a compelling variant of the iconic pony car, equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a robust balance of power and efficiency. This engine produces approximately 310 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, providing lively acceleration and spirited driving performance, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts seeking a blend of fuel economy and dynamic capability. The EcoBoost Performance Package further enhances the Mustangs sporty credentials by incorporating features such as a limited-slip rear differential, larger front brakes, a Torsen differential, and an upgraded suspension system with MagneRide dampers, which significantly improve handling and cornering precision. Additionally, the package often includes 19-inch wheels with performance tires, a rear spoiler, and sportier exterior and interior accents, all aimed at elevating the driving experience. The 2018 EcoBoost Mustang also benefits from modern technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3, and several driver assistance features. Overall, the EcoBoost with the Performance Package offers a compelling mix of agility, style, and efficiency, appealing to drivers looking for a versatile yet sporty muscle car.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
780-672-2411