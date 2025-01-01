Menu
2.3 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 10 SPEED AUTO, ECOBOOST PERFORMANCE PKG, EBONY CLOTH INTERIOR, SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEM, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, 19 PAINTED ALUM WHEELS The 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a compelling variant of the iconic pony car, equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a robust balance of power and efficiency. This engine produces approximately 310 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, providing lively acceleration and spirited driving performance, making it a popular choice among enthusiasts seeking a blend of fuel economy and dynamic capability. The EcoBoost Performance Package further enhances the Mustangs sporty credentials by incorporating features such as a limited-slip rear differential, larger front brakes, a Torsen differential, and an upgraded suspension system with MagneRide dampers, which significantly improve handling and cornering precision. Additionally, the package often includes 19-inch wheels with performance tires, a rear spoiler, and sportier exterior and interior accents, all aimed at elevating the driving experience. The 2018 EcoBoost Mustang also benefits from modern technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system with Fords SYNC 3, and several driver assistance features. Overall, the EcoBoost with the Performance Package offers a compelling mix of agility, style, and efficiency, appealing to drivers looking for a versatile yet sporty muscle car.

2018 Ford Mustang

37,881 KM

Details Description

$25,889

+ GST
2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

12576365

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$25,889

+ GST

Used
37,881KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH2J5150580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$25,889

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2018 Ford Mustang