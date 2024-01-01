Menu
<p>Auto Level, Boat Hitch & Wiring, MorRyde Step Above Entry Step, Rear View Camera, Docking Lights, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Rear Ladder, Frameless Windows, 20 Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, 15 Aluminum Rims, Spare Tire, Entry Assist Handle, Dual 20# LP Tanks, 2 Leather Swivel Recliner Rockers, Leather Trifold Sofa, Solid Surface Countertops, Pleated Shades, 3 Burner Range, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Range Hood, Microwave, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Ducted Air Conditioning, LED Lighting, 4 Piece Bath, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Queen Island Walk Around Bed, Battery Disconnect</p>

2018 Keystone Laredo

Details Description Features

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Used
VIN 4YDF26828JV600215

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Auto Level, Boat Hitch & Wiring, MorRyde Step Above Entry Step, Rear View Camera, Docking Lights, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Rear Ladder, Frameless Windows, 20' Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, 15" Aluminum Rims, Spare Tire, Entry Assist Handle, Dual 20# LP Tanks, 2 Leather Swivel Recliner Rockers, Leather Trifold Sofa, Solid Surface Countertops, Pleated Shades, 3 Burner Range, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Range Hood, Microwave, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Ducted Air Conditioning, LED Lighting, 4 Piece Bath, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Queen Island Walk Around Bed, Battery Disconnect

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sleeps 4
Fresh Tank 43 Gal
Black Tank 30 Gal
Grey Tank 60 Gal
Dry Weight 7,775 Lbs
Hitch Weight 1,410 Lbs
Length 30' 6"
GVWR 10,000 Lbs

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

