2018 Keystone Laredo
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Auto Level, Boat Hitch & Wiring, MorRyde Step Above Entry Step, Rear View Camera, Docking Lights, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Rear Ladder, Frameless Windows, 20' Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, 15" Aluminum Rims, Spare Tire, Entry Assist Handle, Dual 20# LP Tanks, 2 Leather Swivel Recliner Rockers, Leather Trifold Sofa, Solid Surface Countertops, Pleated Shades, 3 Burner Range, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Range Hood, Microwave, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Ducted Air Conditioning, LED Lighting, 4 Piece Bath, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Queen Island Walk Around Bed, Battery Disconnect
