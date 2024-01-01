$32,861+ tax & licensing
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,644 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 3.6 LITER PENTASTAR, 8 SPEED AUTO, SXT PLUS AWD PKG, BLACKTOP PKG, HEATED SEATS, PLUS GROUP PKG, ALPINE AUDIO 6 SPK. The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Plus AWD is an exciting blend of performance, style, and practicality, designed for those seeking a sporty sedan with all-wheel drive capability. Powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, this Charger delivers a robust 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, providing a spirited driving experience while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency, averaging about 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. The addition of the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system enhances traction and stability, making it a suitable option for diverse weather conditions. The SXT Plus trim elevates the Charger with features such as a larger 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, leather-trimmed seats, and an upgraded sound system, ensuring comfort and modern connectivity. The Blacktop Package further accents the Chargers sporty aesthetic, introducing sleek black 20-inch wheels, black exterior badging, and a blacked-out grille, contributing to a menacing appearance on the road. Additional enhancements in the package can include performance-inspired elements like a sport suspension and paddle shifters, which collectively foster a dynamic driving experience. The interior boasts a spacious design with ample room for passengers and cargo, reinforcing the Chargers reputation as a versatile muscle sedan. Overall, the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Plus AWD with the 3.6-liter engine and Blacktop Package encapsulates a perfect mix of aggressive styling, modern technology, and driving enjoyment, making it a formidable contender in the full-size sedan segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
