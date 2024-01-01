Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 3.6 LITER PENTASTAR, 8 SPEED AUTO, SXT PLUS AWD PKG, BLACKTOP PKG, HEATED SEATS, PLUS GROUP PKG, ALPINE AUDIO 6 SPK. The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Plus AWD is an exciting blend of performance, style, and practicality, designed for those seeking a sporty sedan with all-wheel drive capability. Powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, this Charger delivers a robust 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, providing a spirited driving experience while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency, averaging about 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. The addition of the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system enhances traction and stability, making it a suitable option for diverse weather conditions. The SXT Plus trim elevates the Charger with features such as a larger 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, leather-trimmed seats, and an upgraded sound system, ensuring comfort and modern connectivity. The Blacktop Package further accents the Chargers sporty aesthetic, introducing sleek black 20-inch wheels, black exterior badging, and a blacked-out grille, contributing to a menacing appearance on the road. Additional enhancements in the package can include performance-inspired elements like a sport suspension and paddle shifters, which collectively foster a dynamic driving experience. The interior boasts a spacious design with ample room for passengers and cargo, reinforcing the Chargers reputation as a versatile muscle sedan. Overall, the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Plus AWD with the 3.6-liter engine and Blacktop Package encapsulates a perfect mix of aggressive styling, modern technology, and driving enjoyment, making it a formidable contender in the full-size sedan segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2019 Dodge Charger

43,644 KM

Details Description

$32,861

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$32,861

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,644KM
VIN 2C3CDXJG2KH619644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,644 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 3.6 LITER PENTASTAR, 8 SPEED AUTO, SXT PLUS AWD PKG, BLACKTOP PKG, HEATED SEATS, PLUS GROUP PKG, ALPINE AUDIO 6 SPK. The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Plus AWD is an exciting blend of performance, style, and practicality, designed for those seeking a sporty sedan with all-wheel drive capability. Powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, this Charger delivers a robust 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, providing a spirited driving experience while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency, averaging about 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. The addition of the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system enhances traction and stability, making it a suitable option for diverse weather conditions. The SXT Plus trim elevates the Charger with features such as a larger 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, leather-trimmed seats, and an upgraded sound system, ensuring comfort and modern connectivity. The Blacktop Package further accents the Chargers sporty aesthetic, introducing sleek black 20-inch wheels, black exterior badging, and a blacked-out grille, contributing to a menacing appearance on the road. Additional enhancements in the package can include performance-inspired elements like a sport suspension and paddle shifters, which collectively foster a dynamic driving experience. The interior boasts a spacious design with ample room for passengers and cargo, reinforcing the Chargers reputation as a versatile muscle sedan. Overall, the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Plus AWD with the 3.6-liter engine and Blacktop Package encapsulates a perfect mix of aggressive styling, modern technology, and driving enjoyment, making it a formidable contender in the full-size sedan segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 62,132 KM $75,635 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 85,765 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 171,300 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,861

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger