2019 Ford EcoSport

24,648 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

Logo_OneOwner

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,648KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453818
  • Stock #: AFK096
  • VIN: MAJ6S3KL6KC255191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFK096
  • Mileage 24,648 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lamb Ford

1-866-994-XXXX

1-866-994-2693

