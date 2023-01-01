$28,999+ tax & licensing
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
1-866-994-2693
2019 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-866-994-2693
24,648KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10453818
- Stock #: AFK096
- VIN: MAJ6S3KL6KC255191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,648 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4