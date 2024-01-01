Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

99,483 KM

Details Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10862343
  2. 10862343
  3. 10862343
  4. 10862343
  5. 10862343
  6. 10862343
  7. 10862343
  8. 10862343
  9. 10862343
  10. 10862343
  11. 10862343
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,483KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E43KFD37644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFK145
  • Mileage 99,483 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
Max Trailer Tow Package
Equipment Group 301A Mid
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR
HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford Explorer SPORT 67,861 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat 11,821 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 66,307 KM $40,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150