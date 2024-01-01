$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
99,483KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E43KFD37644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFK145
- Mileage 99,483 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
Max Trailer Tow Package
Equipment Group 301A Mid
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR
HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2018 Ford Explorer SPORT 67,861 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat 11,821 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 66,307 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2019 Ford F-150