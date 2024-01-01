$35,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR137A
- Mileage 126,510 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST, GUARANTEED!3.5 LITER, LARIAT 502A PKG, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT. The 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 3.5-liter engine and the 502A package is a highly equipped and luxurious trim level of the popular F-150 lineup. The 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat comes with a powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This engine is known for its strong performance and towing capabilities, making it a popular choice among truck enthusiasts. The 502A package enhances the comfort and convenience of the F-150 Lariat with features like leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. The 502A package includes advanced technology features such as a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, a voice-activated navigation system, a reverse sensing system, and a universal garage door opener.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411