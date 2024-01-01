Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST, GUARANTEED!3.5 LITER, LARIAT 502A PKG, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT. The 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 3.5-liter engine and the 502A package is a highly equipped and luxurious trim level of the popular F-150 lineup. The 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat comes with a powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This engine is known for its strong performance and towing capabilities, making it a popular choice among truck enthusiasts. The 502A package enhances the comfort and convenience of the F-150 Lariat with features like leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. The 502A package includes advanced technology features such as a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, a voice-activated navigation system, a reverse sensing system, and a universal garage door opener.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2019 Ford F-150

126,510 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11263172
  2. 11263172
  3. 11263172
  4. 11263172
  5. 11263172
  6. 11263172
  7. 11263172
  8. 11263172
  9. 11263172
  10. 11263172
  11. 11263172
  12. 11263172
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,510KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E43KKD61106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR137A
  • Mileage 126,510 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST, GUARANTEED!3.5 LITER, LARIAT 502A PKG, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT. The 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 3.5-liter engine and the 502A package is a highly equipped and luxurious trim level of the popular F-150 lineup. The 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat comes with a powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This engine is known for its strong performance and towing capabilities, making it a popular choice among truck enthusiasts. The 502A package enhances the comfort and convenience of the F-150 Lariat with features like leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. The 502A package includes advanced technology features such as a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, a voice-activated navigation system, a reverse sensing system, and a universal garage door opener.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Dodge Journey SXT 134,663 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 2,079 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 6,366 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150