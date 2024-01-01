$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,037KM
VIN 3FA6P0RU0KR119462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ACK321
- Mileage 125,037 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
2019 Ford Fusion