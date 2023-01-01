2019 Ford Ranger

$42,999+ tax & licensing
XLT
Location
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
27,094KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10447971
- Stock #: AFK084
- VIN: 1FTER4FH8KLA46516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Saber
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
