2019 Ford Ranger

27,094 KM

Details Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

Logo_LowKilometer

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,094KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10447971
  • Stock #: AFK084
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH8KLA46516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Saber
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFK084
  • Mileage 27,094 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-XXXX

1-866-994-2693

