2019 Lincoln Continental

51,844 KM

Details

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2019 Lincoln Continental

2019 Lincoln Continental

Reserve

2019 Lincoln Continental

Reserve

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,844KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10040667
  Stock #: CK996A
  VIN: 1LN6L9NPXK5607696

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # CK996A
  Mileage 51,844 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

