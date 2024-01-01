Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

151,635 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE w/Tech Pkg

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE w/Tech Pkg

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,635KM
VIN JA4AT4AA2KZ605026

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,635 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse