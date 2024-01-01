$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE w/Tech Pkg
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE w/Tech Pkg
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,635KM
VIN JA4AT4AA2KZ605026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,635 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
