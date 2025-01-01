Menu
Very Clean!  Paint Protection Film on Front Wall!   Prewired for Backup Camera, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Exterior Shower, Exterior Speakers, BBQ Hookup, Power Awning, Power Front Jack, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Rear Ladder, Portable Solar Prewire, 14 Aluminum Rims, Ducted Air Conditioning, 6 Gal DSI Water Heater, 3 Burner Range, Range Hood, Microwave, 6 Cu Ft LP/AC Refrigerator, CD/DVD Player

2019 OPEN RANGE 21FB

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 OPEN RANGE 21FB

2019 OPEN RANGE 21FB

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 58TBH0BL6K25J3135

  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Mileage 0

Very Clean!  Paint Protection Film on Front Wall!   Prewired for Backup Camera, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Exterior Shower, Exterior Speakers, BBQ Hookup, Power Awning, Power Front Jack, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Rear Ladder, Portable Solar Prewire, 14" Aluminum Rims, Ducted Air Conditioning, 6 Gal DSI Water Heater, 3 Burner Range, Range Hood, Microwave, 6 Cu Ft LP/AC Refrigerator, CD/DVD Player 

Fresh Tank 48 Gal
Length 25' 8"
GVWR 6,000 Lbs
Dry Weight 4,380 Lbs
Dry Hitch Weight 545 Lbs
Black Tank 32 Gal
Grey Tank 32 Gal

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2019 OPEN RANGE 21FB