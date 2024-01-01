$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 29-5K
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
4 Season, 6 Point Auto Level, Slide Awnings, 145W Solar Panel, Thermal Pane Windows, Heated Holding Tanks, Aluminum Checkerplate Rock Guard, Molded Fiberglass Front & Rear Caps, 2 Slide Outs, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Slam Latch Baggage Door, Docking Station, Battery Disconnect, Exterior Shower, Black Tank Flush, Storage Slide Out Tray, 50A Power Cord Reel, 16" Aluminum Rims, Roof Rack & Ladder, 35,000 BTU Furnace, 18' Power Awning, Assist Handle, Dual 40# LP Tanks, MorRyde Step Above Entry Step, Monitor Panel, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD/BT Stereo, Fantastic Fan x3, Ceiling Fan, Skylight, Convection Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Solid Surface Countertops, 2 Leather Rocker Recliner Chairs, Trifold Leather Sofa, Freestanding Table & Chairs, 4 Piece Bath, King Size Bed, Washer & Dryer Ready,
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
780-672-9298