2020 Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 29-5K

4 Season, 6 Point Auto Level, Slide Awnings, 145W Solar Panel, Thermal Pane Windows, Heated Holding Tanks, Aluminum Checkerplate Rock Guard, Molded Fiberglass Front & Rear Caps, 2 Slide Outs, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Slam Latch Baggage Door, Docking Station, Battery Disconnect, Exterior Shower, Black Tank Flush, Storage Slide Out Tray, 50A Power Cord Reel, 16 Aluminum Rims, Roof Rack & Ladder, 35,000 BTU Furnace, 18 Power Awning, Assist Handle, Dual 40# LP Tanks, MorRyde Step Above Entry Step, Monitor Panel, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD/BT Stereo, Fantastic Fan x3, Ceiling Fan, Skylight, Convection Microwave,  3 Burner Range, Solid Surface Countertops, 2 Leather Rocker Recliner Chairs, Trifold Leather Sofa, Freestanding Table & Chairs, 4 Piece Bath, King Size Bed, Washer & Dryer Ready,

Details Description Features

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Used
CALL
VIN 4N15K2925L0151650

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

4 Season, 6 Point Auto Level, Slide Awnings, 145W Solar Panel, Thermal Pane Windows, Heated Holding Tanks, Aluminum Checkerplate Rock Guard, Molded Fiberglass Front & Rear Caps, 2 Slide Outs, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Slam Latch Baggage Door, Docking Station, Battery Disconnect, Exterior Shower, Black Tank Flush, Storage Slide Out Tray, 50A Power Cord Reel, 16" Aluminum Rims, Roof Rack & Ladder, 35,000 BTU Furnace, 18' Power Awning, Assist Handle, Dual 40# LP Tanks, MorRyde Step Above Entry Step, Monitor Panel, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD/BT Stereo, Fantastic Fan x3, Ceiling Fan, Skylight, Convection Microwave,  3 Burner Range, Solid Surface Countertops, 2 Leather Rocker Recliner Chairs, Trifold Leather Sofa, Freestanding Table & Chairs, 4 Piece Bath, King Size Bed, Washer & Dryer Ready, 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

12,954 Lbs Dry Weight
16,100 Lbs GVWR
2,895 Lbs Hitch Weight
35'10" Length
88 Gal Fresh Tank
67 Gal Black Tank
35/65 Gal Grey Tanks

