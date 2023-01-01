2020 Ford Edge

$42,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10118532

10118532 Stock #: AFL019

AFL019 VIN: 2FMPK4K90LBB11707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Additional Features ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.