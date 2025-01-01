Menu
2020 Ford Edge

68,819 KM

Details Features

$27,065

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

SEL

12155310

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$27,065

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,819KM
VIN 2FMPK4J93LBA35675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS026A
  • Mileage 68,819 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Interior

ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MAGNETIC
.18 PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
.VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
.PERIMETER ALARM
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.ADAPT CRUISE W/S&G & LANE CTR
.EVASIVE STEERING ASSIST
.FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.HTD WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER
.UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
.POWR LIFTGATE W/HANDS FREE

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Edge