$27,065+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$27,065
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,819KM
VIN 2FMPK4J93LBA35675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS026A
- Mileage 68,819 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Interior
ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MAGNETIC
.18 PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
.VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
.PERIMETER ALARM
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.ADAPT CRUISE W/S&G & LANE CTR
.EVASIVE STEERING ASSIST
.FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.HTD WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER
.UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
.POWR LIFTGATE W/HANDS FREE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
2020 Ford Edge