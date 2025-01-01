$26,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFL401
- Mileage 115,259 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SEL TRIM(201a), CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST, COLD WEATHER PKG. The 2020 Ford Edge SEL equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine represents a balanced blend of performance, efficiency, and comfort in the midsize SUV segment. This turbocharged inline-four engine delivers 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, providing a brisk driving experience while also achieving commendable fuel economy. The 201A package enhances the Edges offerings by adding several desirable features that elevate both convenience and technology. This package includes an upgraded audio system with a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound system, which significantly improves the in-cabin audio experience. Additionally, it incorporates Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. The SEL trim also boasts a stylish design with premium seating materials, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Ford's SYNC 3, providing smooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The combination of the 2.0-liter engine and the 201A package makes the 2020 Ford Edge SEL a compelling choice for those seeking modern amenities, safety features, and a versatile driving experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411