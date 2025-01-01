Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SEL TRIM(201a), ACTIVE-X SEATING, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 3, POWER/HEATED DRIVER/PASSENGER FRONT SEATS, FORD PASS CONNECT, CONVENIENCE PKG. The 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD with the 201A package and a 2.0-liter engine offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, performance, and advanced features. The SEL trim provides a step above the base models, adding enhancements like upgraded interior materials, a more sophisticated infotainment system, and additional convenience features. The 201A package further enriches the vehicle with premium amenities such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium audio system, and possibly additional driver-assistance features. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the vehicle delivers a balanced mix of efficiency and adequate power, producing around 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, which provides confident acceleration and smooth highway cruising. The all-wheel-drive system enhances stability and traction, making it suitable for various weather conditions and terrains. Inside, the Edge SEL offers spacious seating, quality materials, and modern design elements, making it a versatile and comfortable SUV ideal for families and daily commuting. Overall, the 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD with the 201A package and 2.0-liter engine is a capable, feature-rich SUV that combines performance, technology, and practicality.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford Edge

92,604 KM

Details Description Features

$22,838

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
13315472

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 13315472
  2. 13315472
  3. 13315472
  4. 13315472
  5. 13315472
  6. 13315472
  7. 13315472
  8. 13315472
  9. 13315472
  10. 13315472
  11. 13315472
  12. 13315472
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$22,838

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,604KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94LBB38975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Gold
  • Interior Colour Dune
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FR547A
  • Mileage 92,604 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SEL TRIM(201a), ACTIVE-X SEATING, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 3, POWER/HEATED DRIVER/PASSENGER FRONT SEATS, FORD PASS CONNECT, CONVENIENCE PKG. The 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD with the 201A package and a 2.0-liter engine offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, performance, and advanced features. The SEL trim provides a step above the base models, adding enhancements like upgraded interior materials, a more sophisticated infotainment system, and additional convenience features. The 201A package further enriches the vehicle with premium amenities such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium audio system, and possibly additional driver-assistance features. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the vehicle delivers a balanced mix of efficiency and adequate power, producing around 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, which provides confident acceleration and smooth highway cruising. The all-wheel-drive system enhances stability and traction, making it suitable for various weather conditions and terrains. Inside, the Edge SEL offers spacious seating, quality materials, and modern design elements, making it a versatile and comfortable SUV ideal for families and daily commuting. Overall, the 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD with the 201A package and 2.0-liter engine is a capable, feature-rich SUV that combines performance, technology, and practicality.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

Cold Weather Package
STANDARD PAINT
Equipment Group 201A
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
DESERT GOLD METALLIC
DUNE, FRONT HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 82,209 KM $43,999 + GST
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 38,580 KM $48,999 + GST
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 40,407 KM $57,999 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,838

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Edge