$22,838+ GST
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$22,838
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Gold
- Interior Colour Dune
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FR547A
- Mileage 92,604 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SEL TRIM(201a), ACTIVE-X SEATING, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 3, POWER/HEATED DRIVER/PASSENGER FRONT SEATS, FORD PASS CONNECT, CONVENIENCE PKG. The 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD with the 201A package and a 2.0-liter engine offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, performance, and advanced features. The SEL trim provides a step above the base models, adding enhancements like upgraded interior materials, a more sophisticated infotainment system, and additional convenience features. The 201A package further enriches the vehicle with premium amenities such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium audio system, and possibly additional driver-assistance features. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the vehicle delivers a balanced mix of efficiency and adequate power, producing around 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, which provides confident acceleration and smooth highway cruising. The all-wheel-drive system enhances stability and traction, making it suitable for various weather conditions and terrains. Inside, the Edge SEL offers spacious seating, quality materials, and modern design elements, making it a versatile and comfortable SUV ideal for families and daily commuting. Overall, the 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD with the 201A package and 2.0-liter engine is a capable, feature-rich SUV that combines performance, technology, and practicality.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
780-672-2411
