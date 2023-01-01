Menu
2020 Ford Escape

44,317 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

44,317KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10121952
  • Stock #: AFL012
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90LUC01960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

