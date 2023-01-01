Menu
2020 Ford Escape

23,727 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,727KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10149399
  • Stock #: AFL037
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96LUC11098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL037
  • Mileage 23,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

