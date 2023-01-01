Menu
2020 Ford Escape

15,372 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

Logo_LowKilometer

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,372KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10447989
  Stock #: AFL086
  VIN: 1FMCU9H6XLUA88465

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # AFL086
  Mileage 15,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

