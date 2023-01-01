$36,999+ tax & licensing
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
1-866-994-2693
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
15,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10447989
- Stock #: AFL086
- VIN: 1FMCU9H6XLUA88465
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,372 KM
Mechanical
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
