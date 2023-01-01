2020 Ford Escape

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 3 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10447989

10447989 Stock #: AFL086

AFL086 VIN: 1FMCU9H6XLUA88465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velocity Blue

Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AFL086

Mileage 15,372 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.