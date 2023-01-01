Menu
2020 Ford Escape

41,724 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

41,724KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H69LUB21147

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL092
  • Mileage 41,724 KM

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Escape