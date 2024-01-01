$34,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
24,228KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZXLUC30359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Additional Features
Transmission: eCVT
2020 Ford Escape