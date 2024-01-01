Menu
2020 Ford Escape

24,228 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,228KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZXLUC30359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid

Additional Features

Transmission: eCVT

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Escape