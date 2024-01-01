Menu
2020 Ford Escape

93,275 KM

Details

$26,388

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$26,388

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,275KM
VIN 1FMCU9J9XLUA01510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL315
  • Mileage 93,275 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
2020 Ford Escape