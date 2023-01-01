2020 Ford Explorer

$52,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10115364

10115364 Stock #: AFL023

AFL023 VIN: 1FM5K8GC5LGA74018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC

Interior Colour Ebony Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AFL023

Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.