Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

  1. 10115364
  2. 10115364
  3. 10115364
  4. 10115364
  5. 10115364
  6. 10115364
  7. 10115364
  8. 10115364
  9. 10115364
  10. 10115364
  11. 10115364
  12. 10115364
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10115364
  • Stock #: AFL023
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC5LGA74018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL023
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Lamb Ford recently purchased this vehicle from a local customer. It is a one owner vehicle as well. Come down to Lamb Ford and check it out for yourself. The 2020 Explorer ST is a performance-oriented version of Ford's popular SUV. It features a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and a powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, which produces 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. The Explorer ST also comes equipped with an intelligent all-wheel drive system and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Inside, the Explorer ST boasts a leather-trimmed interior with heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a digital instrument cluster. It also includes a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a wireless charging pad. Adaptive Cruise with Collision Warning provides an almost effortless highway driving experience as the cruise control system maintains a driver-controlled set distance from the vehicle in front of you, making minor speed adjustments as needed to ensure proper distance is maintained. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 71,789 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 26,595 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer ST
 89,004 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-800-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-994-9953

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory