Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

66,307 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

  1. 10453812
  2. 10453812
  3. 10453812
  4. 10453812
  5. 10453812
  6. 10453812
  7. 10453812
  8. 10453812
  9. 10453812
  10. 10453812
  11. 10453812
  12. 10453812
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,307KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453812
  • Stock #: AFL098
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FW2LGC11086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL098
  • Mileage 66,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 12,253 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge ST
 106,359 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL
 15,372 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-866-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-994-2693

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory