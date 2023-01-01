$40,999+ tax & licensing
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
66,307KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10453812
- Stock #: AFL098
- VIN: 1FM5K8FW2LGC11086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,307 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
