2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFL098
- Mileage 66,307 KM
Vehicle Description
3.3 LITER HYBRID ENGINE, LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, BLIS. LOOKING FOR GREAT FUEL ECONOMY? Look no further than this 2020 Explorer Hybrid!. The 2020 Explorer Limited Hybrid is a midsize SUV that is powered by a combination of a 3.3-liter V6 engine and an electric motor. It has a total output of 318 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The 2020 Explorer Limited Hybrid comes standard with a number of luxury amenities, including a 12-speaker B&O sound system, a hands-free power liftgate, leather upholstery, and heated and ventilated front seats. Driver assistance technology, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, are also included.Do you want to test drive this Hybrid Explorer? Call, Click or Come on in!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
