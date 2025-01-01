Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), SECOND ROW BENCH, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED SEATS 1ST AND 2ND ROW, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC3 The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT with the 202A package and a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is a well-rounded midsize SUV that combines versatility, efficiency, and modern features. The 202A package typically includes a range of amenities such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Fords SYNC 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a premium sound system, and additional driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system. Powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, the Explorer offers a balance of fuel efficiency and ample power, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it suitable for both daily commuting and highway driving. The vehicles interior is spacious, accommodating up to seven passengers with flexible seating arrangements, and it features modern design elements with quality materials. The 2020 Explorer also benefits from Fords advanced safety technologies, a smooth ride, and a capable all-wheel-drive system (available as an option), making it a popular choice among families seeking a reliable and feature-rich SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford Explorer

131,948 KM

Details Description Features

$28,785

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12870752

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 12870752
  2. 12870752
  3. 12870752
  4. 12870752
  5. 12870752
  6. 12870752
  7. 12870752
  8. 12870752
  9. 12870752
  10. 12870752
  11. 12870752
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$28,785

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,948KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH7LGB69294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS465A
  • Mileage 131,948 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), SECOND ROW BENCH, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED SEATS 1ST AND 2ND ROW, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC3 The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT with the 202A package and a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is a well-rounded midsize SUV that combines versatility, efficiency, and modern features. The 202A package typically includes a range of amenities such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Fords SYNC 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a premium sound system, and additional driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system. Powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, the Explorer offers a balance of fuel efficiency and ample power, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it suitable for both daily commuting and highway driving. The vehicles interior is spacious, accommodating up to seven passengers with flexible seating arrangements, and it features modern design elements with quality materials. The 2020 Explorer also benefits from Fords advanced safety technologies, a smooth ride, and a capable all-wheel-drive system (available as an option), making it a popular choice among families seeking a reliable and feature-rich SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Cold Weather Package
Equipment Group 202A
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 49,730 KM $52,999 + GST
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Camrose, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE 81,888 KM $18,608 + GST
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford F-150 Platinum 16,560 KM $84,999 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,785

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Explorer