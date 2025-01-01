$28,785+ GST
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$28,785
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FS465A
- Mileage 131,948 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), SECOND ROW BENCH, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED SEATS 1ST AND 2ND ROW, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC3 The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT with the 202A package and a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is a well-rounded midsize SUV that combines versatility, efficiency, and modern features. The 202A package typically includes a range of amenities such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Fords SYNC 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a premium sound system, and additional driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system. Powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, the Explorer offers a balance of fuel efficiency and ample power, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it suitable for both daily commuting and highway driving. The vehicles interior is spacious, accommodating up to seven passengers with flexible seating arrangements, and it features modern design elements with quality materials. The 2020 Explorer also benefits from Fords advanced safety technologies, a smooth ride, and a capable all-wheel-drive system (available as an option), making it a popular choice among families seeking a reliable and feature-rich SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
