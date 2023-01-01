$63,999+ tax & licensing
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
74,632KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10225662
- Stock #: AFL058
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG1LFC67763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4