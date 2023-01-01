Menu
2020 Ford F-150

74,632 KM

Details Features

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Limited

2020 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_NoBadges

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225662
  • Stock #: AFL058
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1LFC67763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT

Additional Features

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-XXXX

1-800-994-9953

