$41,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP318A
- Mileage 91,716 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, MAX TRAILER TOW PKG, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, NAVIGATION, AUTO START/STOP, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 3. The XLT with the 302A package is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This engine is a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine, producing 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It is known for its power, acceleration, and towing capabilities. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Inside, the XLT offers a spacious and comfortable cabin. The 302A package enhances the interior with features including a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It also includes a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration. Overall, the 2020 F-150 XLT with the 302A package and a 3.5-liter engine offers a powerful and capable driving experience with a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a range of features for both work and everyday use.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411