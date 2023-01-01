Menu
Account
Sign In
3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, MAX TRAILER TOW PKG, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, NAVIGATION, AUTO START/STOP, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 3. The XLT with the 302A package is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This engine is a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine, producing 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It is known for its power, acceleration, and towing capabilities. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Inside, the XLT offers a spacious and comfortable cabin. The 302A package enhances the interior with features including a 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It also includes a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration. Overall, the 2020 F-150 XLT with the 302A package and a 3.5-liter engine offers a powerful and capable driving experience with a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a range of features for both work and everyday use.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford F-150

91,716 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10714670
  2. 10714670
  3. 10714670
  4. 10714670
  5. 10714670
  6. 10714670
  7. 10714670
  8. 10714670
  9. 10714670
  10. 10714670
  11. 10714670
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,716KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E49LKD62878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP318A
  • Mileage 91,716 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, MAX TRAILER TOW PKG, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, NAVIGATION, AUTO START/STOP, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 3. The XLT with the 302A package is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This engine is a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine, producing 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It is known for its power, acceleration, and towing capabilities. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Inside, the XLT offers a spacious and comfortable cabin. The 302A package enhances the interior with features including a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It also includes a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration. Overall, the 2020 F-150 XLT with the 302A package and a 3.5-liter engine offers a powerful and capable driving experience with a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a range of features for both work and everyday use.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Skid Plates

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LT275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.110V/400W OUTLET
.LED BOX LIGHTING
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS
LT TIRE CAPABILITY PACKAGE
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
ICONIC SILVER
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 132,367 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 20,401 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 39,351 KM $56,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150