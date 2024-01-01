$49,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Limited
2020 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour CAMELBACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP216A
- Mileage 89,508 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 LITER H.O. ECOBOOST ENGINE, LIMITED TRIM LEVEL, POWER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, SKID PLATES. The 2020 F-150 Limited with the 3.5-liter High-Output (HO) engine is a high-performance variant of Ford's popular full-size pickup truck. The F-150 Limited is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine, often referred to as the High-Output engine. It generates an impressive 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. This engine is designed to deliver robust performance, making the F-150 Limited one of the most powerful trucks in its class. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery. The F-150 Limited features a luxury-oriented design with a unique appearance package. It includes a satin-finish grille, chrome accents, power-folding mirrors with chrome caps, and unique Limited badging. Inside, the Limited offers a luxurious cabin featuring premium materials, heated and ventilated front seats, massaging front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and genuine wood trim. The infotainment system is equipped with the SYNC 3 system, an 8-inch touchscreen, voice-activated navigation, and a 10-speaker B&O audio system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411