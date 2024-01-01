Menu
3.5 LITER H.O. ECOBOOST ENGINE, LIMITED TRIM LEVEL, POWER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, SKID PLATES. The 2020 F-150 Limited with the 3.5-liter High-Output (HO) engine is a high-performance variant of Fords popular full-size pickup truck. The F-150 Limited is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine, often referred to as the High-Output engine. It generates an impressive 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. This engine is designed to deliver robust performance, making the F-150 Limited one of the most powerful trucks in its class. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery. The F-150 Limited features a luxury-oriented design with a unique appearance package. It includes a satin-finish grille, chrome accents, power-folding mirrors with chrome caps, and unique Limited badging. Inside, the Limited offers a luxurious cabin featuring premium materials, heated and ventilated front seats, massaging front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and genuine wood trim. The infotainment system is equipped with the SYNC 3 system, an 8-inch touchscreen, voice-activated navigation, and a 10-speaker B&O audio system.

2020 Ford F-150

89,508 KM

Details Description

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Limited

2020 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,508KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EG0LFA64833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour CAMELBACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP216A
  • Mileage 89,508 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 LITER H.O. ECOBOOST ENGINE, LIMITED TRIM LEVEL, POWER, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, SKID PLATES. The 2020 F-150 Limited with the 3.5-liter High-Output (HO) engine is a high-performance variant of Ford's popular full-size pickup truck. The F-150 Limited is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine, often referred to as the High-Output engine. It generates an impressive 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. This engine is designed to deliver robust performance, making the F-150 Limited one of the most powerful trucks in its class. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient power delivery. The F-150 Limited features a luxury-oriented design with a unique appearance package. It includes a satin-finish grille, chrome accents, power-folding mirrors with chrome caps, and unique Limited badging. Inside, the Limited offers a luxurious cabin featuring premium materials, heated and ventilated front seats, massaging front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and genuine wood trim. The infotainment system is equipped with the SYNC 3 system, an 8-inch touchscreen, voice-activated navigation, and a 10-speaker B&O audio system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford F-150