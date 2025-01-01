Menu
2020 Ford F-150

153,771 KM

Details

$25,665

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

12245053

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$25,665

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,771KM
VIN 1FTFX1E56LFC35861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL391
  • Mileage 153,771 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

2020 Ford F-150