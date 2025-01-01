$25,665+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
153,771KM
VIN 1FTFX1E56LFC35861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFL391
- Mileage 153,771 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
