Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TAILGATE STEP, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat equipped with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 502A Luxury Package offers a compelling blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. The 2.7L EcoBoost engine provides a robust balance of power and efficiency, delivering approximately 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for both daily driving and towing needs. The 502A package enhances the trucks interior and technology amenities, including premium leather upholstery, a high-quality infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen featuring Fords SYNC 3 interface, navigation, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also adds luxurious touches such as heated and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, and additional driver-assist features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision assist. The Lariat trim with the 502A package emphasizes comfort and convenience, while maintaining the F-150s renowned durability and capability, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a well-equipped, stylish, and powerful pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford F-150

144,258 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13052045

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 13052045
  2. 13052045
  3. 13052045
  4. 13052045
  5. 13052045
  6. 13052045
  7. 13052045
  8. 13052045
  9. 13052045
  10. 13052045
  11. 13052045
  12. 13052045
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$35,999

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,258KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP9LFB92973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lead Foot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS285A
  • Mileage 144,258 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TAILGATE STEP, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat equipped with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 502A Luxury Package offers a compelling blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. The 2.7L EcoBoost engine provides a robust balance of power and efficiency, delivering approximately 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for both daily driving and towing needs. The 502A package enhances the trucks interior and technology amenities, including premium leather upholstery, a high-quality infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen featuring Fords SYNC 3 interface, navigation, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also adds luxurious touches such as heated and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, and additional driver-assist features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision assist. The Lariat trim with the 502A package emphasizes comfort and convenience, while maintaining the F-150s renowned durability and capability, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a well-equipped, stylish, and powerful pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step

Additional Features

BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP
275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PKG
.TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
6900# GVWR PACKAGE
LEAD FOOT
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM
LAR 502A W/2.7L DISCOUNT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Escape SEL 33,562 KM $27,308 + GST
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 169,098 KM $31,918 + GST
Used 2023 Ford Super Duty F-650 STRAIGHT FRAME REGULAR CAB for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Super Duty F-650 STRAIGHT FRAME REGULAR CAB 20,487 KM $119,999 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford F-150