2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lead Foot
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS285A
- Mileage 144,258 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TAILGATE STEP, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat equipped with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 502A Luxury Package offers a compelling blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. The 2.7L EcoBoost engine provides a robust balance of power and efficiency, delivering approximately 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for both daily driving and towing needs. The 502A package enhances the trucks interior and technology amenities, including premium leather upholstery, a high-quality infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen featuring Fords SYNC 3 interface, navigation, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also adds luxurious touches such as heated and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, and additional driver-assist features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision assist. The Lariat trim with the 502A package emphasizes comfort and convenience, while maintaining the F-150s renowned durability and capability, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a well-equipped, stylish, and powerful pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
