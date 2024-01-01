$73,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFL275
- Mileage 157,715 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! 6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 5TH WHEEL PREP, LIGHT BAR/ROCK GUARD BUMPER. The 2020 Ford F-350 Limited with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engine represents the zenith of heavy-duty trucks, combining robust capability with luxury features. This model is equipped with a Ford-built 6.7-liter turbocharged V8 diesel that generates an impressive 475 horsepower and a staggering 1,050 lb-ft of torque, making it adept at handling heavy towing and payload tasks, with a max towing capacity of around 37,000 pounds when properly equipped. The Limited trim level provides an extensive array of upscale amenities, including premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a highly customizable 12-inch touchscreen with Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the F-350 Limited is outfitted with advanced safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system, enhancing driver confidence while on the road. Its sturdy build, fortified by a fully boxed frame and available four-wheel drive, along with sophisticated suspension systems, ensures a smooth ride and ideal control even under the heaviest loads. Overall, the 2020 Ford F-350 Limited diesel is an exceptional blend of power, versatility, and premium comfort, making it a top choice for those who require both performance and luxury in a heavy-duty pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
