Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! 6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 5TH WHEEL PREP, LIGHT BAR/ROCK GUARD BUMPER. The 2020 Ford F-350 Limited with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engine represents the zenith of heavy-duty trucks, combining robust capability with luxury features. This model is equipped with a Ford-built 6.7-liter turbocharged V8 diesel that generates an impressive 475 horsepower and a staggering 1,050 lb-ft of torque, making it adept at handling heavy towing and payload tasks, with a max towing capacity of around 37,000 pounds when properly equipped. The Limited trim level provides an extensive array of upscale amenities, including premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a highly customizable 12-inch touchscreen with Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the F-350 Limited is outfitted with advanced safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system, enhancing driver confidence while on the road. Its sturdy build, fortified by a fully boxed frame and available four-wheel drive, along with sophisticated suspension systems, ensures a smooth ride and ideal control even under the heaviest loads. Overall, the 2020 Ford F-350 Limited diesel is an exceptional blend of power, versatility, and premium comfort, making it a top choice for those who require both performance and luxury in a heavy-duty pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford F-350

157,715 KM

Details Description Features

$73,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11613654
  2. 11613654
  3. 11613654
  4. 11613654
  5. 11613654
  6. 11613654
  7. 11613654
  8. 11613654
  9. 11613654
  10. 11613654
  11. 11613654
  12. 11613654
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,715KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6LED27861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL275
  • Mileage 157,715 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! 6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 5TH WHEEL PREP, LIGHT BAR/ROCK GUARD BUMPER. The 2020 Ford F-350 Limited with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engine represents the zenith of heavy-duty trucks, combining robust capability with luxury features. This model is equipped with a Ford-built 6.7-liter turbocharged V8 diesel that generates an impressive 475 horsepower and a staggering 1,050 lb-ft of torque, making it adept at handling heavy towing and payload tasks, with a max towing capacity of around 37,000 pounds when properly equipped. The Limited trim level provides an extensive array of upscale amenities, including premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a highly customizable 12-inch touchscreen with Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the F-350 Limited is outfitted with advanced safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system, enhancing driver confidence while on the road. Its sturdy build, fortified by a fully boxed frame and available four-wheel drive, along with sophisticated suspension systems, ensures a smooth ride and ideal control even under the heaviest loads. Overall, the 2020 Ford F-350 Limited diesel is an exceptional blend of power, versatility, and premium comfort, making it a top choice for those who require both performance and luxury in a heavy-duty pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

All-Weather Floor Mats

Mechanical

397 AMP ALTERNATOR

Additional Features

PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
AGATE BLACK
.POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS-20
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR
.LIMITED TRIM
.6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
HIGHLAND TAN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 89,500 KM $77,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 128,527 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 55,863 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350