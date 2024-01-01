Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 7.3 LITER V8 GAS ENGINE, 10 SPEED AUTO, KING RANCH ULTIMATE PKG, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford F-350 King Ranch Ultimate, powered by the formidable 7.3-liter V8 engine, represents the pinnacle of heavy-duty truck luxury and capability. This engine, part of Fords all-new gas powertrain lineup, churns out a robust 430 horsepower and a staggering 475 lb-ft of torque, providing ample muscle for towing and hauling even the heaviest loads. The F-350 King Ranch stands out with its rich Heritage theme, showcasing a distinctive Western-inspired interior that features premium leather seating, authentic wood accents, and unique King Ranch branding, all curated for a refined yet rugged aesthetic. The Ultimate package further elevates this model with cutting-edge technology, including a massive 12-inch touchscreen featuring Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system, navigation, and smartphone integration, ensuring drivers stay connected while on the go. Safety is paramount; the King Ranch Ultimate is equipped with Fords Co-Pilot360 suite, offering advanced driver-assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a rearview camera with Pro Trailer Backup Assist, facilitating safer towing and maneuverability. The F-350s commanding presence is complemented by aggressive styling, bold grille, and sturdy running boards, while its high-capacity towing capabilities make it ideal for both work and recreational pursuits, capable of towing trailers over 30,000 pounds when properly equipped. Overall, the 2020 Ford F-350 King Ranch Ultimate with the 7.3-liter V8 engine provides an unparalleled combination of luxurious comfort, advanced technology, and uncompromising performance for those who demand the best in heavy-duty trucks.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Inc

47,100 KM

Details Description

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
Super Duty SRW King Ranch

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
47,100KM
VIN 1FT8W3BNXLEE80017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

