2020 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
20,401KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0RU0LR245192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ACL126
- Mileage 20,401 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Additional Features
Transmission: E-CVT Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
