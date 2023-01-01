Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Fusion

20,401 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10692153
  2. 10692153
  3. 10692153
  4. 10692153
  5. 10692153
  6. 10692153
  7. 10692153
  8. 10692153
  9. 10692153
  10. 10692153
  11. 10692153
  12. 10692153
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,401KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0RU0LR245192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ACL126
  • Mileage 20,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid

Additional Features

Transmission: E-CVT Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Camrose, AB
2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED 152,140 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Escape SEL 41,724 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 37,016 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Fusion