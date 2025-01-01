$20,058+ GST
2020 Ford Fusion
SE
2020 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$20,058
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour LIGHT PUTTY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ACL494
- Mileage 94,250 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!1.5 LITER ENGINE, 6 SPPED AUTO, SE APPEARANCE PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, BLIS SPOT DETECTION, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEAT(CLOTH) SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford Fusion SE equipped with the 151A Package, 1.5-liter engine, and SE Appearance Package offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, style, and practical performance. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a balanced mix of fuel efficiency and adequate power, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway driving. The 151A Package typically includes additional features such as upgraded interior materials, advanced technology options, and enhanced convenience features like Fords SYNC infotainment system, a rearview camera, and possibly upgraded audio or navigation options. The SE Appearance Package adds sporty aesthetic enhancements, which may include unique wheel designs, exterior accents, and interior trim upgrades that give the vehicle a more refined and stylish look. Overall, this configuration delivers a comfortable ride, modern technology, and a distinctive appearance, making it an appealing choice for drivers seeking a mid-sized sedan with a blend of efficiency and style.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411