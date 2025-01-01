Menu
2020 Ford Fusion SE - 1.5 LITER ENGINE, 6 SPEED AUTO, SE APPEARANCE PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, BLIS SPOT DETECTION, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEAT(CLOTH) SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford Fusion SE equipped with the 151A Package, 1.5-liter engine, and SE Appearance Package offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, style, and practical performance. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a balanced mix of fuel efficiency and adequate power, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway driving. The 151A Package typically includes additional features such as upgraded interior materials, advanced technology options, and enhanced convenience features like Fords SYNC infotainment system, a rearview camera, and possibly upgraded audio or navigation options. The SE Appearance Package adds sporty aesthetic enhancements, which may include unique wheel designs, exterior accents, and interior trim upgrades that give the vehicle a more refined and stylish look. Overall, this configuration delivers a comfortable ride, modern technology, and a distinctive appearance, making it an appealing choice for drivers seeking a mid-sized sedan with a blend of efficiency and style. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford Fusion

94,250 KM

$20,058

+ GST
2020 Ford Fusion

SE

12902381

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,058

+ GST

Used
94,250KM
VIN 3FA6P0HD0LR133462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour LIGHT PUTTY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ACL494
  • Mileage 94,250 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!1.5 LITER ENGINE, 6 SPPED AUTO, SE APPEARANCE PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, BLIS SPOT DETECTION, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEAT(CLOTH) SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford Fusion SE equipped with the 151A Package, 1.5-liter engine, and SE Appearance Package offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, style, and practical performance. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a balanced mix of fuel efficiency and adequate power, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway driving. The 151A Package typically includes additional features such as upgraded interior materials, advanced technology options, and enhanced convenience features like Fords SYNC infotainment system, a rearview camera, and possibly upgraded audio or navigation options. The SE Appearance Package adds sporty aesthetic enhancements, which may include unique wheel designs, exterior accents, and interior trim upgrades that give the vehicle a more refined and stylish look. Overall, this configuration delivers a comfortable ride, modern technology, and a distinctive appearance, making it an appealing choice for drivers seeking a mid-sized sedan with a blend of efficiency and style.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$20,058

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Fusion