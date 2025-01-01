$39,999+ GST
2020 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$39,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FS479A
- Mileage 43,699 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(500a), LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, FORD PASS CONNECT. The 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, the 500A package, and leather seats is a highly refined midsize pickup that combines strong performance with upscale comfort and features. The 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers approximately 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, providing brisk acceleration and capable towing capacity, which is rated up to 7,500 pounds when properly equipped. The 500A package, which is a higher-end trim option, typically includes upgraded features such as a more advanced infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, premium audio, and additional driver-assistance options like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, enhancing safety and convenience. The leather seats elevate the interior's sophistication, offering comfort for both driver and passengers, and often include heated front seats and power adjustments. Other notable features in this configuration may include a spray-in bedliner, a class-exclusive terrain management system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Overall, the 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat with this setup is designed for drivers seeking a versatile, capable truck with a premium interior, making it suitable for both work and leisure activities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Lamb Ford
