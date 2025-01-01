Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(500a), LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, FORD PASS CONNECT. The 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, the 500A package, and leather seats is a highly refined midsize pickup that combines strong performance with upscale comfort and features. The 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers approximately 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, providing brisk acceleration and capable towing capacity, which is rated up to 7,500 pounds when properly equipped. The 500A package, which is a higher-end trim option, typically includes upgraded features such as a more advanced infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, premium audio, and additional driver-assistance options like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, enhancing safety and convenience. The leather seats elevate the interiors sophistication, offering comfort for both driver and passengers, and often include heated front seats and power adjustments. Other notable features in this configuration may include a spray-in bedliner, a class-exclusive terrain management system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Overall, the 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat with this setup is designed for drivers seeking a versatile, capable truck with a premium interior, making it suitable for both work and leisure activities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford Ranger

43,699 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle
12779225

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 12779225
  2. 12779225
  3. 12779225
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$39,999

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,699KM
VIN 1FTER4FHXLLA02888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS479A
  • Mileage 43,699 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(500a), LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, FORD PASS CONNECT. The 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, the 500A package, and leather seats is a highly refined midsize pickup that combines strong performance with upscale comfort and features. The 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers approximately 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, providing brisk acceleration and capable towing capacity, which is rated up to 7,500 pounds when properly equipped. The 500A package, which is a higher-end trim option, typically includes upgraded features such as a more advanced infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, premium audio, and additional driver-assistance options like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, enhancing safety and convenience. The leather seats elevate the interior's sophistication, offering comfort for both driver and passengers, and often include heated front seats and power adjustments. Other notable features in this configuration may include a spray-in bedliner, a class-exclusive terrain management system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Overall, the 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat with this setup is designed for drivers seeking a versatile, capable truck with a premium interior, making it suitable for both work and leisure activities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MAGNETIC
.LARIAT SERIES
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
RUNNING BOARDS-5 RECT-BLACK
.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS
6050# GVWR PACKAGE
265/60R18 A/T BSW TIRE
SYNC3,SIRIUSXM RADIO,6-SPKRS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 43,699 KM $39,999 + GST
Used 2023 Ford Escape Active for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Escape Active 24,853 KM $28,739 + GST
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 70,268 KM $25,999 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Ranger