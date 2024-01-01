$28,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
132,756KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBGXLC426573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,756 KM
