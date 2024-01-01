Menu
This 2020 Lincoln Aviator AWD comes fully equipped with Sync 4, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-Degree Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Panoramic Vista Roof, Lane Keeping System, Auto Hold, and Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Package. Sync4 is an 8 Touchscreen in the dash which combines Audio, Climate, Phone and optional Navigation into one easy to use and voice activated system. The Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers automatically active once it starts to rain, making your driving experience safer and hassle free. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included. This vehicle was a previous rental vehicle and passed a required Out of Province Inspection after arriving from BC.

37,310 KM

Details Description Features

Location

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

37,310KM
Used
VIN 5LM5J7XC5LGL28661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CERAMIC PEARL MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL663
  • Mileage 37,310 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Lincoln Aviator AWD comes fully equipped with Sync 4, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-Degree Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Panoramic Vista Roof, Lane Keeping System, Auto Hold, and Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Package. Sync4 is an 8 Touchscreen in the dash which combines Audio, Climate, Phone and optional Navigation into one easy to use and voice activated system. The Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers automatically active once it starts to rain, making your driving experience safer and hassle free. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included. This vehicle was a previous rental vehicle and passed a required Out of Province Inspection after arriving from BC.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Additional Features

Equipment Group 201A
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
CERAMIC PEARL METALLIC TRI-COAT
Illumination Package
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6
Lincoln Co-pilot360 Plus
SANDSTONE, ENHANCED LUXURY LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS

