$49,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CERAMIC PEARL MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFL663
- Mileage 37,310 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Lincoln Aviator AWD comes fully equipped with Sync 4, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-Degree Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Panoramic Vista Roof, Lane Keeping System, Auto Hold, and Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Package. Sync4 is an 8 Touchscreen in the dash which combines Audio, Climate, Phone and optional Navigation into one easy to use and voice activated system. The Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers automatically active once it starts to rain, making your driving experience safer and hassle free. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included. This vehicle was a previous rental vehicle and passed a required Out of Province Inspection after arriving from BC.
