<p>Dual 30# LP Tanks, Power Front Jack, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Black Tank Flush, Spare Tire & Rim, Roof Rack and Ladder, Exterior Shower, 1 Accessory Hitch, Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, Entry Assist Handle, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Booth Style Dinette, Sleep 6, Living Room RV, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Ducted Air Conditioning, Queen Island Bed</p>

2020 Nash 24M

$42,900

+ GST
2020 Nash 24M

12735747

2020 Nash 24M

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$42,900

+ GST

Used
CALL
VIN 4N11M2421L0152228

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Dual 30# LP Tanks, Power Front Jack, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Black Tank Flush, Spare Tire & Rim, Roof Rack and Ladder, Exterior Shower, 1" Accessory Hitch, Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, Entry Assist Handle, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Booth Style Dinette, Sleep 6, Living Room RV, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Ducted Air Conditioning, Queen Island Bed

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Thermal Pane Windows
Northwood Quality!
4 Season Insulation
Length 27'3"
Black Water 35 gal
Grey Water 60 Gal
Dry Weight 6,023 Lbs
Fresh Water 42 Gal
10 Gal Water Heater
Shocks on all 4 Wheels

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2020 Nash 24M