$42,900+ GST
2020 Nash 24M
2020 Nash 24M
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$42,900
+ GST
VIN 4N11M2421L0152228
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Dual 30# LP Tanks, Power Front Jack, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Black Tank Flush, Spare Tire & Rim, Roof Rack and Ladder, Exterior Shower, 1" Accessory Hitch, Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, Entry Assist Handle, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Booth Style Dinette, Sleep 6, Living Room RV, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Ducted Air Conditioning, Queen Island Bed
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Thermal Pane Windows
Northwood Quality!
4 Season Insulation
Length 27'3"
Black Water 35 gal
Grey Water 60 Gal
Dry Weight 6,023 Lbs
Fresh Water 42 Gal
10 Gal Water Heater
Shocks on all 4 Wheels
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
