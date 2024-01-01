$53,900+ tax & licensing
2020 SHASTA Phoenix
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$53,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 5ZT3SPSXLA001121
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Black Tank 45 Gal
Grey Tank 90 Gal
Length 33'6"
GVWR 12,000 lbs
Dry Weight 9,559 lbs
Fresh Tank 48 Gal
Dry Hitch Weight 1,971 lbs
