2020 SHASTA Phoenix

$53,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 SHASTA Phoenix

2020 SHASTA Phoenix

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5ZT3SPSXLA001121

  Body Style 5th Wheel
  Mileage 0

Black Tank 45 Gal
Grey Tank 90 Gal
Length 33'6"
GVWR 12,000 lbs
Dry Weight 9,559 lbs
Fresh Tank 48 Gal
Dry Hitch Weight 1,971 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2020 SHASTA Phoenix