2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, SOFT TOP, CONNECTEDNAVIGATION, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWDER COATED TUBE STEPS, HD FRONT BUMPER, SYNC4. The 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks is a trim level of the highly anticipated Ford Bronco SUV. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Inside, the Bronco Outer Banks offers a comfortable cabin with modern features. It provides a spacious and versatile seating arrangement for up to five passengers. Some notable features include a large infotainment touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital instrument cluster, leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. Like all Bronco models, the Outer Banks trim is designed to tackle challenging off-road terrains. It comes equipped with features like a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential, advanced off-road suspension, and all-terrain tires. Overall, the 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks is a capable and stylish SUV that offers an impressive combination of off-road prowess and modern features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2021 Ford Bronco

40,195 KM

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Lamb Ford

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,195KM
Used
VIN 1FMDE5BH6MLA95361

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour CLOTH GREY/NAVY SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FM130A
  • Mileage 40,195 KM

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2021 Ford Bronco