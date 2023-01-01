$52,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
2021 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour CLOTH GREY/NAVY SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FM130A
- Mileage 40,195 KM
Vehicle Description
2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, SOFT TOP, CONNECTEDNAVIGATION, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWDER COATED TUBE STEPS, HD FRONT BUMPER, SYNC4. The 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks is a trim level of the highly anticipated Ford Bronco SUV. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Inside, the Bronco Outer Banks offers a comfortable cabin with modern features. It provides a spacious and versatile seating arrangement for up to five passengers. Some notable features include a large infotainment touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital instrument cluster, leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. Like all Bronco models, the Outer Banks trim is designed to tackle challenging off-road terrains. It comes equipped with features like a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential, advanced off-road suspension, and all-terrain tires. Overall, the 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks is a capable and stylish SUV that offers an impressive combination of off-road prowess and modern features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411