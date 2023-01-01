$35,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
29,614KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10150071
- Stock #: AFM033
- VIN: 3FMCR9B69MRA90985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
