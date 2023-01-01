Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

29,614 KM

$35,999

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

BIG BEND

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

29,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150071
  • Stock #: AFM033
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B69MRA90985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

