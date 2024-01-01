$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
92,899KM
VIN 3FMCR9B66MRB23263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM304
- Mileage 92,899 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
EBONY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/O CRPT MTS
RAPID RED METALLIC TC
CLOTH W/EASY CLEAN MATERIAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
