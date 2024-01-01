Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

92,899 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,899KM
VIN 3FMCR9B66MRB23263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM304
  • Mileage 92,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

EBONY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/O CRPT MTS
RAPID RED METALLIC TC
CLOTH W/EASY CLEAN MATERIAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford Edge SEL 133,972 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer Base for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Explorer Base 52,613 KM $67,044 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 92,899 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco Sport