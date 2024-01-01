Menu
2021 Ford Edge

19,220 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

19,220KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K91MBA54869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM154
  • Mileage 19,220 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2021 Ford Edge