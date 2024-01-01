Menu
2021 Ford Escape

45,492 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

45,492KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0KZXMUA81273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM143
  • Mileage 45,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid

Additional Features

Transmission: eCVT

