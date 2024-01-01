$31,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SEL Plug-In Hybrid
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
45,492KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0KZXMUA81273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM143
- Mileage 45,492 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Additional Features
Transmission: eCVT
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
