2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR372A
- Mileage 85,765 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! 2.5 LITER HYBRID I-4 ENGINE, ECVT TRANSMISSION, TITANIUM ELITE TRIM LEVEL(400a), PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford Escape Titanium, equipped with the 2.5-liter hybrid engine, represents a blend of efficiency, advanced technology, and upscale features within the compact SUV segment. This hybrid powertrain, which combines a gas engine with an electric motor, offers a commendable balance of performance and fuel economy, achieving an EPA rating of approximately 41 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway, making it an excellent choice for both city driving and longer commutes. The Titanium trim elevates the Escape's luxury credentials, featuring premium materials, a sophisticated infotainment system with a large touch screen, and Fords latest SYNC 3 interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The Titanium Elite Package enhances the Escape with additional luxurious touches, such as a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch wheels, and upgraded leather upholstery, along with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a safer and more comfortable driving experience. This combination of practicality and luxury, supported by the environmentally friendly hybrid technology, positions the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium as a compelling option for environmentally conscious consumers seeking a versatile and stylish SUV. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
