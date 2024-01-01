Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! 2.5 LITER HYBRID I-4 ENGINE, ECVT TRANSMISSION, TITANIUM ELITE TRIM LEVEL(400a), PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford Escape Titanium, equipped with the 2.5-liter hybrid engine, represents a blend of efficiency, advanced technology, and upscale features within the compact SUV segment. This hybrid powertrain, which combines a gas engine with an electric motor, offers a commendable balance of performance and fuel economy, achieving an EPA rating of approximately 41 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway, making it an excellent choice for both city driving and longer commutes. The Titanium trim elevates the Escapes luxury credentials, featuring premium materials, a sophisticated infotainment system with a large touch screen, and Fords latest SYNC 3 interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The Titanium Elite Package enhances the Escape with additional luxurious touches, such as a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch wheels, and upgraded leather upholstery, along with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a safer and more comfortable driving experience. This combination of practicality and luxury, supported by the environmentally friendly hybrid technology, positions the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium as a compelling option for environmentally conscious consumers seeking a versatile and stylish SUV. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2021 Ford Escape

85,765 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
85,765KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ5MUA53057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR372A
  • Mileage 85,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cargo Mat

Additional Features

EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
.2.5L I-VCT ATK I-4 HYB ENG
.ECVT TRANSMISSION
.PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
LEATHER-TRIMMED
.FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS W/LOGO
.19 LUSTER NICKEL ALUM WHL
.WIRELESS CHARGING

