Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SE TRIM(200a), COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD with the 1.5-liter engine and Cold Weather Package combines practicality with performance and comfort, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a versatile compact SUV. Under the hood, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine delivers a commendable balance of power and efficiency, producing around 181 horsepower while achieving competitive fuel economy, making it suitable for both city commuting and longer road trips. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system enhances traction and stability, particularly useful in adverse weather conditions or on uneven terrains, which is further complemented by the features included in the Cold Weather Package. This package typically includes amenities such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during cold months. In addition to these features, the Escape SE is equipped with a range of modern technology, including Fords SYNC infotainment system, which provides smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360, enhancing overall driving confidence. The vehicles spacious interior and flexible cargo space make it practical for families and active lifestyles alike, while its sleek exterior design and contemporary interior styling contribute to its appeal. Overall, the 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD with the 1.5-liter engine and Cold Weather Package stands out as a well-rounded option for those seeking a reliable, feature-rich compact SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2021 Ford Escape

75,693 KM

Details Description Features

$24,006

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12114648

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$24,006

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,693KM
VIN 1FMCU9G62MUA88172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM375
  • Mileage 75,693 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SE TRIM(200a), COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD with the 1.5-liter engine and Cold Weather Package combines practicality with performance and comfort, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a versatile compact SUV. Under the hood, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine delivers a commendable balance of power and efficiency, producing around 181 horsepower while achieving competitive fuel economy, making it suitable for both city commuting and longer road trips. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system enhances traction and stability, particularly useful in adverse weather conditions or on uneven terrains, which is further complemented by the features included in the Cold Weather Package. This package typically includes amenities such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during cold months. In addition to these features, the Escape SE is equipped with a range of modern technology, including Ford's SYNC infotainment system, which provides smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360, enhancing overall driving confidence. The vehicle's spacious interior and flexible cargo space make it practical for families and active lifestyles alike, while its sleek exterior design and contemporary interior styling contribute to its appeal. Overall, the 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD with the 1.5-liter engine and Cold Weather Package stands out as a well-rounded option for those seeking a reliable, feature-rich compact SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 45,586 KM $45,954 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Escape SE 75,693 KM $24,006 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 83,799 KM $48,490 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,006

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape