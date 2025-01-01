$24,006+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM375
- Mileage 75,693 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SE TRIM(200a), COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD with the 1.5-liter engine and Cold Weather Package combines practicality with performance and comfort, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a versatile compact SUV. Under the hood, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine delivers a commendable balance of power and efficiency, producing around 181 horsepower while achieving competitive fuel economy, making it suitable for both city commuting and longer road trips. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system enhances traction and stability, particularly useful in adverse weather conditions or on uneven terrains, which is further complemented by the features included in the Cold Weather Package. This package typically includes amenities such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during cold months. In addition to these features, the Escape SE is equipped with a range of modern technology, including Ford's SYNC infotainment system, which provides smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360, enhancing overall driving confidence. The vehicle's spacious interior and flexible cargo space make it practical for families and active lifestyles alike, while its sleek exterior design and contemporary interior styling contribute to its appeal. Overall, the 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD with the 1.5-liter engine and Cold Weather Package stands out as a well-rounded option for those seeking a reliable, feature-rich compact SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
