THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.5 LITER HYBRID ENGINE, ECVT TRANSMISSION, TITANIUM TRIM LEVEL(400a), TITANIUM ELITE PKG, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS. The 2021 Ford Escape Titanium is a top-tier trim level known for its premium features, advanced technology, and refined design. Equipped with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine, it offers a balance of efficiency and performance, providing smooth acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a more eco-friendly SUV without sacrificing power. The Titanium trim includes luxury touches such as leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a premium audio system, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, enhancing both comfort and convenience. The Titanium Elite Package elevates this experience further by adding exclusive features like upgraded interior materials, advanced safety and driver-assist systems, and additional tech amenities such as a hands-free power liftgate, wireless charging, and additional driver-assist features. The 400A Package, part of Fords modular package system, typically includes enhancements like larger wheels, a more advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, and extra comfort and convenience features such as heated seats and remote start. Overall, the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium with these packages offers a luxurious, tech-savvy, and efficient compact SUV suited for modern drivers seeking style, versatility, and advanced features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2021 Ford Escape

94,198 KM

$25,113

+ GST
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

13180976

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$25,113

+ GST

Used
94,198KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ7MUA74525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS436A
  • Mileage 94,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cargo Mat

Additional Features

EBONY
BRONZE FIRE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE
.2.5L I-VCT ATK I-4 HYB ENG
.ECVT TRANSMISSION
.PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
LEATHER-TRIMMED
.FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS W/LOGO
.19 LUSTER NICKEL ALUM WHL
.WIRELESS CHARGING

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-866-994-9953
$25,113

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford Escape