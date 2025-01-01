$25,113+ GST
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS436A
- Mileage 94,198 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.5 LITER HYBRID ENGINE, ECVT TRANSMISSION, TITANIUM TRIM LEVEL(400a), TITANIUM ELITE PKG, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS. The 2021 Ford Escape Titanium is a top-tier trim level known for its premium features, advanced technology, and refined design. Equipped with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine, it offers a balance of efficiency and performance, providing smooth acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a more eco-friendly SUV without sacrificing power. The Titanium trim includes luxury touches such as leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a premium audio system, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, enhancing both comfort and convenience. The Titanium Elite Package elevates this experience further by adding exclusive features like upgraded interior materials, advanced safety and driver-assist systems, and additional tech amenities such as a hands-free power liftgate, wireless charging, and additional driver-assist features. The 400A Package, part of Ford's modular package system, typically includes enhancements like larger wheels, a more advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, and extra comfort and convenience features such as heated seats and remote start. Overall, the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium with these packages offers a luxurious, tech-savvy, and efficient compact SUV suited for modern drivers seeking style, versatility, and advanced features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
